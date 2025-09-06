Hollow Knight Silksong Players Can Now Fight Back Brutal Bosses with Invincible Mods

After years of anticipation, Hollow Knight: Silksong finally launched on September 4, 2025, and fulfilled every fan’s wish as they descended into the terrifying kingdom of Pharloom. The sequel, which stars the agile Hornet as the protagonist, has received accolades for its gorgeous hand-drawn graphics and enhanced Metroidvania gameplay.

However, just days after its release, players are complaining about the game’s harsh difficulty levels. Many players say that enemies and bosses hit harder than in the original Hollow Knight, with some blows quickly draining two health masks, leaving both newbies and veterans struggling.

For instance, Lace and the Bell Beast are described as punishing bosses, with complicated attack patterns and environmental hazards that test players to the edge. As players are reflecting upon the daunting task of defeating Pharloom’s over 40 bosses, some are enjoying the grind, while others crave relief.

In response to the difficulty, modders have already created invincibility mods, which allow users to make Hornet untouchable and sail through the toughest fights.

Silksong Modders Launch Invincibility Mods to Crack Down on Brutal Boss Fights

Hollow Knight: Silksong’s release generated a rush of challenge, as players faced a steep difficulty curve early on, with deadly bosses and enemies delivering double damage. Within days, the modding community on Nexus Mods responded with innovation, developing mods such as “No Double Damage” and “Invincibility” to remedy these punitive mechanics.

Image Credit: NexusMods

The “No Double Damage” mod, created by user Baiker, restricts all enemy and boss hits to a single mask of damage, relieving the frustration of early-game battles where health is limited.

This mod, which requires the BepInEx framework, has been a lifeline for players battling with Silksong’s relentless difficulty; however, others have pointed out that it does not alter environmental hazards or certain multi-hit strikes. Similarly, the “Invincibility” mod allows players to explore the vivid world of Pharloom without fear of death, appealing to those who value story and environment above hard combat.

It disables hit detection on the player completely, hence allowing you to free roam and complete the main story, while defeating bosses like you’re Superman. While some purists claim that the high difficulty is essential to the Hollow Knight experience, others welcome these mods as a chance to enjoy the game more casually.

Modders ensure that Silksong is accessible to a variety of playstyles by providing tools such as cheat menus, compass upgrades, and ultrawide support, as well as difficulty modifications. As Team Cherry analyzes future balance patches, these mods offer instant solutions, allowing players to personalize their adventure through Silksong’s hard yet enchanting universe.