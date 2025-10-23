HBO Max Gets Another Price Hike Across All its Plans

HBO Max, the streaming service that is home to acclaimed shows like The White Lotus, The Last of Us, and Game of Thrones, is getting another price hike across all its plans, ranging from $1 to $2. Here’s how much you will have to shell out extra to get HBO Max’s subscription with the new, hiked prices.

HBO Max Sees Price Increase for the Third Year in a Row

Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming platform has raised its price again, with the new prices taking effect immediately. HBO Max’s Basic with Ads plan now costs $10.99/month and $109.99/year. The Standard plan without ads will set you back $18.49/month or $184.99/year. Finally, the Premium 4K plan is now $22.99/month, or $184.99/year. The HBO Max price hike is effective immediately. Existing subscribers will see the hiked pricing during the renewal of their existing plan.

Here is a breakdown of older prices compared to the new ones that have come into effect.

HBO Max Plans Older Price 2025 New Price Basic with ads tier $9.99/month or $99.99/year $10.99/month or $109.99/year Standard ad-free tier $16.99/month or $169.99/year $18.49/month or $184.99/year Premium with 4K streaming $20.99/month or $169.99/year $22.99/month or $$184.99/year

The price hike is also affecting the bundles, as the Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max bundle is now $3 expensive, going from $16.99 to $19.99/month.

This is the third time HBO Max has hiked its prices. The first price increase hit in 2023, when the company rebranded to “Max”. The second round of raises came in last year, and this year’s is the latest one after its re-re-branding to HBO Max again.

The platform has also started cracking down on password sharing this year, following the footsteps of Netflix and Disney+. But HBO’s not alone; earlier this year, both Peacock and Apple TV raised their subscription prices by $3, making them more expensive across the board. With the new prices in effect, will you continue to stay subscribed to HBO Max? Let us know in the comments below.