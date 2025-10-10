Peacemaker Season 2’s Salvation Ending Will be “Incredibly Important” to DCU’s Future: James Gunn

Peacemaker’s Run has finally come to an end with its season 2 finale, and while a good proportion of fans find the ending rather unsavoury, James Gunn has once again promised us that whatever happened, happened for a good reason. In the finale, we see Peacemaker stuck on a planet called Salvation, all alone, with no way home. Now, while this might sound like the endgame for Chris, according to James Gunn, the planet Salvation and Peacemaker being stuck there has an upcoming importance to the DCU. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at what he has to say.

What’s Going to Happen to Peacemaker and Planet Salvation in the DCU?

Image credit: DC Studios (via X/Peacemaker on HBO Max)

While the ending of Peacemaker Season 2 does not sit right with a lot of people, James Gunn, in Peacemaker: The Official Podcast with James Gunn, said that there are future implications for the way this show ended, confirming that Planet Salvation will play an important role in future DCU projects after its debut in Peacemaker Season 2. He then moved on to tell us that he left Peacemaker alone in Salvation, which will turn out to be incredibly important in the upcoming DCU projects. In his comment, Gunn said-

“I’m leaving Peacemaker stranded on the planet Salvation. And that’s going to be an incredibly important thing in the future of the DCU.”

Now that James Gunn has confirmed that the 2007–2008 DC Comics series Salvation Run, on which the Planet Salvation is based off of will have implications in future DC projects, it opens a lot of doors to introduce beloved villains, one of which is The Joker himself.

The comic run also connects to Darkside, and since it is canon to the DCU now, there is a chance that Darkside might turn out to be the ultimate villain in DCU’s God’s and Monsters Chapter 1. So, let’s wait and see which direction James Gunn steers his ship to.