A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Aparna Ukil
Sser Duncan the Tall in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Image Credit: HBO Entertainment (via YouTube/HBO Max, Screenshot by Aparna Ukil/Beebom)
In Short
  • A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will introduce us to the low-key Westeros, along with our protagonists: Ser Duncan the Tall and Egg.
  • We shouldn't expect to witness the dragon battles or politics in this Westeros show.
  • It will air on HBO on January 18, 2026, at 10:00 PM PT/ET.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is one of the most anticipated TV series that will shed light on the grounded side of Westeros. Led by the humble hedge knight, Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire Egg, the story is based on the Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas by George R.R. Martin. Following the tremendous success of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, it seems fans are getting another chance to explore a familiar world. If you are wondering when you will get to watch the series, check out the exact release date and time for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode 1.

What Time will A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms be Released?

a knight of the seven kingdoms
Image Credit: Steffan Hill/ Warner Bros. Discovery Pressroom

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will be released on January 18, 2026, at 10:00 PM ET (or 7:00 PM PT). The episode will also be available on HBO Max at the same time. If you are eager to know what time the pilot episode will be released in your region, check out the schedule below:

  • Release time in the UK: 3:00 AM GMT on January 19, 2026
  • Release time in Australia: 1:00 PM AEST on January 19, 2026
  • Release time in the Philippines: 11:00 AM PHT on January 19, 2026
  • Release time in India: 8:30 AM IST on January 19, 2026

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Countdown Timer

If you are looking for a more convenient way to track the episode release, check out this ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ release countdown timer that will not let you be late for the grand premiere:

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode 1 Release Countdown
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode 1 is live now. Enjoy!

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode 1 Plot (Expected)

You must be aware that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will be a ground-level story, so don’t expect the first episode to open with dragons or politics. Instead, expect a low-key introduction to Westeros and our protagonists.

Additionally, the first episode might straightaway hint at the story’s real intent: kindness over cruelty. We may also get to see the seeds getting planted for the future conflict, as the adventurous journey of Ser Duncan the Tall and Egg begins

The episode may also push you to compare it with the previous Westeros shows, offering more heart than shocks. Also, if you are someone who enjoys character-driven stories over action-packed ones, A Knight of the Kingdom will surely become your favourite.

Aparna Ukil

Aparna is a Senior Entertainment Writer at Beebom with 4 years of experience in the industry. Specializing in Jujutsu Kaisen and everything horror, she brings in-depth insights and a passion for storytelling to her coverage.

