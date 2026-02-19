First Official House of the Dragon Season 3 Trailer Teases All Out War

HBO’s House of the Dragon is going to be much more brutal in Season 3, and the first official trailer gives us the first glimpse of the devastating phase that lies ahead. The early seasons focused more on the political tension and the buildup to the Targaryen Civil War, and now, finally, we will get to witness the full-scale battles between dragons and the armies of both sides. So, it’s natural that the newly released trailer features escalating chaos and intense character moments, highlighting the start of the tragic chapter of Westeros.

HOTD Season 3 Shows the War Has Truly Begun

After a long wait, HBO has finally released the much-awaited trailer for Season 3 of House of the Dragon. The trailer teases all the major events we will see in the third season. Honestly, GOT fans have been itching to see high-scale battles, especially the Dance of the Dragons. Well, judging from the latest trailer, we can say that it’s almost here. Here you go, take a good look at the official trailer for House of the Dragon Season 3:

House of the Dragon Season 3 will be released in June 2026; however, the exact release date has yet to be confirmed. From the hints so far, it is somewhat clear that Season 3 will feature some of the most devastating sequences. The ones that include dragon confrontations, impactful losses, and shocking turning points that will eventually shape Westeros’ future. The Greens fear that Rhaenyra Targaryen will send her new dragons to take back the throne. Well, you bet she will.

Game of Thrones fans are surely having a great time this year. For now, they have The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which is definitely proving itself to be one of the best GOT spin-offs. Now, the show is close to its final episode, but right after that, fans will have the third season of HOTD to look forward to. However, we can only hope that the upcoming season lives up to everyone’s expectations.