Neil Druckmann Confirms More from ‘The Last of Us’ Is Coming

The Last of Us is one of the most popular IPs right now. Naughty Dog’s video game series was already incredibly successful, and there was a time when the entire gaming community was only talking about TLOU Part 2. After that, HBO Max decided to throw in a live-action adaptation of Ellie’s story, which, despite some criticism around casting, has done really well. And now, Neil Druckmann, the creator of TLOU, confirmed that they are planning on expanding the universe of The Last of Us.

Image Credit: Beebom (via HBO and Naughty Dog)

For the uninitiated, Naughty Dog and PlayStation have given us two amazing games as of now, The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II. The second part sort of concluded Ellie’s journey, and that is why Neil Druckmann and Naughty Dog decided to bring forth this amazing story in the form of a TV show. So far, HBO Max has released two seasons of The Last of Us, and the third and possibly the final season is currently under production.

TLOU fandom can’t help but wonder if the third season of The Last of Us will put an end to this amazing franchise. Well, it looks like Neil Druckmann has different plans. Speaking to Variety, Neil confirmed that they are already working on “more stuff” around The Last of Us, and any of this stuff hasn’t been announced yet.

With “The Last of Us,” we did a graphic novel, for a while we were working on movie that didn’t work out and it became a TV show. And there’s more stuff happening in “The Last of Us” world that has not been announced. – Neil Druckmann

Since Season 3 of The Last of Us TV show has already been announced and is under production, Neil is definitely talking about something else. It could either be a spin-off TV Series or (brace for it) a brand new video game set in the The Last of Us universe.

It’s worth noting that Neil Druckmann has stepped out from being a showrunner for The Last of Us Season 2. In the interview, Neil pointed out that he wants to focus fully on video game development, and right now, he is working on Naughty Dog’s upcoming “Intergalactic” video game franchise. So, it’s quite possible that what Neil has been referencing is another The Last of Us video game instead of a spin-off TV series.

Regardless, it’s still too early to put a pin on anything, but The Last of Us universe will return with a new story, whether a video game or a TV Show, which is exciting in itself.