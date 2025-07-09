Max Is (Once Again) Rebranding to ‘HBO Max’ Starting Today

HBO Max made a strong entry into the streaming scene in 2020 by replacing its previous models, HBO Go and HBO Now. While HBO Max earned instant acclaim from the OTT audience for hosting an expanded library featuring content from HBO, Discovery, DC, Adult Swim, etc. In an attempt to simplify things for the audience, Warner Bros Discovery decided to drop the “HBO” from their streaming platform’s title in 2023.

Therefore, it was rebranded as “Max” since then, and unfortunately, brought in even more confusion among fans. Over the next two years, Max went on to establish itself as one of the best global streaming giants. Now, WBD has decided it’s time to hit the reset button and announced during their upfront presentation that their streaming platform would soon be rebranded as “HBO Max” in May 2025.

Removing HBO, one of the most iconic names in television history, from their streaming service’s title indeed impacted their brand value and confused everyone. Ahead of the Emmy nomination next week, WBD realized it’s the perfect time to revert the title of their streaming platform. Starting today, the streaming service is officially returning to its original and beloved title, HBO Max, to more accurately represent their high-quality content in their ever-growing library.

Image Credit: Warner Bros Discover (via HBO Max official website)

There are no requirements from the user side as the HBO Max logo will replace the Max icon on apps and websites starting today. You don’t need to switch accounts or redownload HBO Max, which happened during the previous transition from HBO Max to Max.

The rebranding of WBD’s streaming service gave birth to a lot of memes, some of which were shared by the official X account of HBO Max as well. The reversion to the original title is liked by the fans, and hopefully, WBD does not have any plans to rebrand again in the future. That said, would you prefer the Max title or HBO Max? Let us know in the comments below.