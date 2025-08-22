Apple TV+ Just Got More Expensive, Here are the New Prices

Apple is raising the price of Apple TV+ streaming service, which will now cost $12.99 per month, starting today in the United States and other international regions.

Apple announced the new monthly pricing today, owing to its expanded library of titles, as stated in a release to 9to5Mac. The price is already in effect for new users, but the existing Apple TV+ subscribers will see it 30 days after their plan renewal date.

However, this does not affect the annual subscription for Apple TV+, which will continue to cost $99.99/year, as well as the Apple One subscription, which remains “the easiest way to enjoy all of Apple’s subscription services in one plan at the best value,” according to a statement by Apple.

While it is true that Apple TV+ has been expanding its programming lineup, the price increase seems to be a result of the recent success of shows like Severance and Seth Rogen’s The Studio. And the timing of the hike also seems planned, as it coincided with the digital release of F1: The Movie on the streaming service today.

So, it seems that Apple is ready to compete with big players like Netflix, Amazon, Disney, and HBO. But for now, if you want to get Apple TV+, your best bet is to pick the Apple One subscription if you don’t have it already.