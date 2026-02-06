Another GOTY Heads to Hollywood as HBO Begins Work on Baldur’s Gate 3 Live-Action TV Show

Following the astounding success of live-action adaptations such as The Last of Us, Fallout, etc., video games have become the main source of adaptation for many studios lately. HBO, which recently struck gold with Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us video games, is now confirmed to be developing a new live-action adaptation of Baldur’s Gate 3 a popular video game that also won the Game of the Year award like TLOU 2, according to a new report from Deadline.

Craig Mazin Set to Serve as the Showrunner of HBO’s Baldur’s Gate 3 Live-Action Series

Unlike TLOU, The Baldur’s Gate 3 live-action TV Show currently in development at HBO is confirmed to be a continuation of the game’s story, i.e., aftermath of the events of BG3. Craig Mazin, the showrunner behind TLOU and Chernobyl, has returned to take on the role of creator, writer, showrunner, and executive producer of the Baldur’s Gate 3 live-action series.

“After putting nearly 1000 hours into the incredible world of Baldur’s Gate 3, it is a dream come true to be able to continue the story that Larian and Wizards of the Coast created,” Craig Mazin said.

I am a devoted fan of D&D and the brilliant way that Swen Vincke and his gifted team adapted it. I can’t wait to help bring Baldur’s Gate and all of its incredible characters to life with as much respect and love as we can, and I’m deeply grateful to Gabe Marano and his team at Hasbro for entrusting me with this incredibly important property.

Francesca Orsi, EVP, Head of HBO Drama Programming, also shared a word about bringing back Craig to deliver another live-action adaptation of a renowned video game:

We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Craig Mazin on Baldur’s Gate. His deep and long-standing passion for the source material paired with his remarkable talent for building immersive worlds filled with rich, compelling characters promises groundbreaking results.

Larian Studios Confirms No Creative Involvement in Baldur’s Gate 3 Live-Action Series

Geoff Keighley, the creator of the Game Awards, reached out to Larian Studios following the report and has disclosed that the developers of Baldur’s Gate 3 will not be involved in the making of the live-action series. This is indeed shocking news as HBO collaborated with Naughty Dogs to faithfully recreate the TLOU universe in the live-action medium.

Image Credit: (via X/@geoffkeighley)

Instead, Chris Perkins, Wizards of the Coast’s ex-Head of Story, has been onboarded as the consultant for the live-action series. Since the BG3 live-action series is going to be a direct continuation, we can look forward to meeting the characters from the game in addition to new characters created for the television.

Currently, Craig is reportedly planning to connect with the Baldur’s Gate voice actors to reprise their roles in the live-action project. Since Craig is a die-hard fan of D&D and Larian’s Baldur’s Gate 3, let’s hope he can create a wonderful continuation story set in the Dungeons and Dragons universe.

Craig is expected to work full-fledgedly on the Baldur’s Gate 3 live-action series, as TLOU Season 3 is said to be the final season of the series. That said, what do you think about HBO’s approach to the Baldur’s Gate 3 live-action project? Let us know in the comments below.