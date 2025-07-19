Home > News > Your Peacock Bill Just Got Higher: $3 Price Hike for Third Time in a Row

Your Peacock Bill Just Got Higher: $3 Price Hike for Third Time in a Row

Anshuman Jain
The logo of the peacock is displayed on a smartphone screen, and the website peacock is visible on a computer screen in the background.
In Short
  • Peacock is increasing its subscription price by $3 for the ad-supported and ad-free tiers.
  • The new pricing will take effect on July 23rd for new and returning users.
  • The streaming service is also testing a new Peacock Select plan starting at $7.99/month.

Peacock, the streaming service that is home to popular shows like Love Island and The Office, is increasing its prices for the third time in a row. The NBC-owned streaming platform has raised the cost of its monthly subscription tiers by another $3.

With this new pricing, the Peacock Premium plan with ads will cost $10.99/month, and the ad-free tier will set you back $16.99/month. Both see an increase of $3. Meanwhile, the yearly ad-supported tier will be $109.99/year and $169.99/year for Premium Plus with no ads.

shot of a TV displaying the Peacock logo in front of a dark blue gradient background
The increased prices will be applicable starting July 23rd for new and returning customers, and on August 22 for existing subscribers, depending on their next billing cycle. With these new hikes, Peacock has become one of the most expensive subscription services, surpassing the ad-supported and ad-free tiers of Netflix, HBO Max, and even Paramount+. Here is a breakdown of the old and new pricing models.

Peacock PlansOld PricesNew Prices
Peacock Premium (with ads)$7.99/month$10.99/month
$79.99/year$109.99/year
Peacock Premium Plus (no-ads)$13.99/month$16.99/month
$139.99/year$169.99/year

Aside from these new prices, the streaming service is testing another tier called Peacock “Select”, featuring current seasons from NBC and Bravo. It also includes an assortment of their library titles. This new Select plan will cost less $7.99/month or $79.99/year.

It is worth noting that the streaming service offered an entire year’s worth of ad-supported Peacock Premium for just $25 as part of its Memorial Day sale in May. Hopefully, you were able to take advantage of that deal.

