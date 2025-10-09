Home > News > First Trailer for Game of Thrones Prequel ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Released

First Trailer for Game of Thrones Prequel ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Released

Anmol Sachdeva
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Trailer
Image Credits: YouTube/ HBO Max

The world of Game of Thrones is expanding once again with a new prequel series titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Set 100 years prior to the events of Game of Thrones, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will revolve around Ser Duncan the Tall. At NYCC 2025, HBO released the first trailer of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and honestly, it looks better than Game of Thrones.

The trailer shows a Game of Thrones-like witty and funny interaction between Ser Duncan (played by Peter Claffey) and Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell). The duo would encounter several battles on their way to glory. Those who are versed in the franchise would see familiar houses in the TV show, including the House Targaryen. As for the GoT timeline, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms falls between the events of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is based on George R.R. Martin’s Dunk & Egg novellas. The official synopsis of the Game of Thrones spinoff is as follows:

“A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naive but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Release Date

As per the trailer, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will debut on January 18, 2026, on HBO Max. It will have a total of six episodes, with each spanning approximately 30 minutes. Like every other TV show these days, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will release the remaining episodes in a weekly manner.

Anmol Sachdeva

With seven years of experience in digital media, including more than three years as an editor, I have successfully transitioned from tech to the vibrant world of entertainment. I previously served as a Senior Tech Writer at Fossbytes Media, but my passion for movies and television led me to pivot. As an Entertainment Editor at Beebom, I manage and create content covering movies, TV shows, and anime across major streaming platforms like Netflix, HBO Max, and Disney+. I'm an avid fan of timeless classics and modern hits, with a particular love for the horror genre.

