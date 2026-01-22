It Welcome to Derry Season 2 Gets an Interesting Update

It: Welcome to Derry premiered on HBO Max in October 2025, and it became one of the best horror television shows of all time. Taking place years before the It film series, Welcome to Derry sheds light on the origins of Pennywise the Dancing Clown. With the strong storytelling, heavy performances, and heart-wrenching sequences, the series was all over the Internet throughout its run. Now, finally, the news of It: Welcome to Derry Season 2 is already in the works, and fans are already getting curious about it.

It: Welcome to Derry Season 2 Is Already in Works

Image Credit: X/@HollywoodHandle

The creators of It: Welcome to Derry already confirmed that there will be at least three seasons. Andy Muschietti, the Director of the IT franchise, confirmed this right after the season 1 finale. The fact that the creators confirmed not one but two more seasons of Welcome to Derry is proof enough that the creators have faith in the IT universe.

That said, the interesting part is that HBO hasn’t confirmed Season 2 yet. In fact, fans are still waiting for any official confirmation from HBO. Despite that, it seems like the creators are moving ahead with the production of the second season. Apparently, according to a recent report from The Hollywood Reporter, the second season of It: Welcome to Derry is already in the works. What this means basically is that the official confirmation from HBO is simply a formality at this point.

Regardless, it’s exciting for fans that Pennywise will return for another season. The first season took us to 1962, but the second season will be set in 1935. That’s right, it means that the second season of the TV series won’t feature any character from the first season, except for Pennywise, of course. Also, it won’t be too long before HBO confirms the second season of Welcome to Derry, hopefully with the confirmation of the new cast as well.