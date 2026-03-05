A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 Reveals New Cast Members

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 created history by surpassing the initial ratings of juggernauts like Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. With each episode, it garnered huge praise from audiences worldwide, gradually transitioning from a six-episode limited series into a larger project. Now that it has accumulated a decent fanbase, it’s obvious that any update about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 will grab significant attention. So, here, we reveal the new cast additions of the much-awaited second installment.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 Adds Peter Mullan, Lucy Boynton, and More

Image Credit: Shutterstock

The first casting details for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 have emerged, and fans are extremely excited. Reportedly, the new chapter will feature Lucy Boynton as Lady Rohanne of Coldmoat, Babou Ceesay as Ser Bennis of the Brown Shield, and Peter Mullan as Ser Eustace Osgrey of Standfast in the Reach.

For the unaquainted, Lucy Boynton is well known for playing Lea Marquis from the Christian Bale starrer The Pale Blue Eye and Andrea Howe from Apostle. The British actress has also appeared in several television shows, such as Gypsy, Life in Squares, and more. Babou Ceesay appeared in Law & Order: UK as Daniel Matoukou, Alien: Earth as Kumi Morrow, and many other films and television projects. Last but not least, Peter Mullan has made a name in the industry by acting and directing some notable titles. His credits include Orphans, The Fixer, Top of the Lake, and more.

The first season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms adapted the events of The Hedge Knight, introducing us to the main duo, Dunk and Egg. It also gave us a look at Westeros, which looks quite different than what we saw in Game of Thrones and HOTD. Now, as we move towards the new season, it will be exciting to see how the events of the second novella of the Tales of Dunk & Egg series unfold on screen.

At the time of writing this article, we don’t have major updates about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 apart from the first three casting announcements. Lucy, Peter, and Babou have been chosen to portray some of the crucial characters in the new season, and considering their past work, this seems to be a strong casting choice.