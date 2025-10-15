IT: Welcome to Derry: HBO’s Creepiest Stephen King Adaptation Finally Receives Shocking Updates

It: Welcome to Derry is one of the most anticipated horror television series. It will finally reveal the origin story of Pennywise the Dancing Clown and delve deeper into the sinister roots of Derry. The prequel series’s final promotional video clip, titled ‘Red Band Trailer,’ hinted at everything that can give the creeps to every viewer. Additionally, we now also have the details on the show’s multi-season structure, timeline, and everything that makes it worthy of being HBO’s next big horror event. So, what are we waiting for? Let’s dive into all the newly revealed updates about It: Welcome to Derry.

IT: Welcome to Derry to Explore Derry’s Dark History in 3 Seasons

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Television (via X/@HBO Max)

Tighten your seat belts as the creepiest clown from Stephen King’s best movie adaptations is returning to haunt you in your dreams. This time, things will get even more brutal than the films that introduced us to Pennywise. Well, that’s what the final trailer revealed.

Andy and Barbara Muschietti are two of the executive producers of It: Welcome to Derry, and recently, they spoke with Deadline about the prequel series. The brother-sister duo revealed they never planned to expand the universe this much. The initial plan was to make two movies; later, they decided to give the audience the origin story of the clown who didn’t let them sleep for days or maybe weeks after they first saw him.

“There was an enthusiasm to go back and explore the complexities of this character”- Andy Muschietti

It: Welcome to Derry has been planned for three seasons. The first season is expected to set the tone, and then we will be taken back in time with each season. Season 2 will take place in 1935. Andy and Barbara reveal that the ultimate goal of making the series is to raise the shock value. Well, going backwards makes it somewhat similar to the Netflix horror film series, ‘The Fear Street Trilogy.’ So, we can expect it to bring the chills that the Netflix one came with.

It: Welcome to Derry is all set to premiere on HBO and HBO Max on October 26, 2025, so do not forget to mark your calendars.