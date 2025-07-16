The Last of Us Season 3 Release Window Revealed by HBO’s CEO

HBO has complete confidence in The Last of Us live-action show, as evidenced by the show’s season 3 renewal, which occurred even before the second season aired earlier this year. TLOU season 2 adapted Ellie’s side of the story, and as teased in the finale, the upcoming third season will focus on Abby’s journey, similar to the game. With season 2 just ended, fans have been on the lookout online for the latest developments about The Last of Us season 3 and its possible release date. We finally have good news for TLOU fans as HBO CEO Casey Bloys has shared the planned release window for TLOU season 3 today.

Image Credit: HBO (via Warner Bros. Discovery)

In an interview with Variety, Casey Bloys (Chairman and CEO, HBO and Max Content) confirmed “season 3 of The Last of Us series is definitely planned for 2027,” when asked about the release timeline of the TLOU show. Additionally, the CEO also talked about whether TLOU season 3 will be the final season of the show:

Craig is still working it out whether it will be two more seasons or one more long season. It hasn’t been decided yet, and I’m following Craig’s lead on that.

It looks like Craig Mazin, the showrunner, is once again deciding whether to conclude the adaptation with a long third season or opt for two more seasons to wrap up the story. It’s worth noting that Craig Mazin mentioned that The Last of Us saga will need a fourth season to bring an end to the story in May.

Recently, TLOU fans received shocking news from Neil Druckmann as he announced his departure from the live-action show to focus on his upcoming video games at Naughty Dog. Casey Bloys also addressed Neil’s exit from the show in the interview:

It was fantastic to have Neil involved. A lot of people don’t realize that Neil has a full time job creating video games and running Naughty Dog. It’s a really big job that he’s got. So I understand why he needs to focus on that. But I believe he’s given us a good blueprint with the show. And obviously Craig is a pro, so I think we’ll be in excellent shape. I’m not worried at all.

The CEO acknowledged the busy schedule of the videogame developer. Furthermore, with the blueprint already shared by Neil, HBO has full faith in Craig Mazin to deliver the upcoming seasons. With that said, do you think TLOU show can conclude with a third season, or does it need a fourth to complete the adaptation? Let us know in the comments below.