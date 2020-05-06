If you’re a fan of 343 Industries’ popular game franchise Halo, this will likely be great news for you. 343 Industries took to Twitter today to announce that it’s bringing Halo 2: Anniversary to Windows PCs on May 12.

Earth will never be the same. Halo 2: Anniversary arrives on PC as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection on May 12! https://t.co/y5NHDTiQ1E pic.twitter.com/HVzgxIuY8V — Halo (@Halo) May 5, 2020

For the uninitiated, Halo 2: Anniversary is a remastered version of Halo 2, which originally came out in 2004. The game was launched as a part of the Halo: Masterchief Collection on Xbox in 2014, and is only now coming to the Masterchief Collection on Windows 10 PCs.

The Masterchief Collection launched on Xbox first, with Halo titles including Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST (Campaign), and Halo 4. On PC, however, the Masterchief Collection launched in 2019, with only Halo: Reach included in the collection at launch. The developers later added ‘Combat Evolved Anniversary’ to the collection, and are reportedly planning to add the rest of the games over the course of the year.

Including Halo 2: Anniversary in the Masterchief Collection is a big deal for Halo fans. The game was one of the biggest hits for Microsoft back when it first launched. It gathered millions of players, and became one of the flagship games for the Redmond giant’s console dreams. Getting that game back into players’ hands after over 15 years since it first launched on the Xbox will definitely invoke a feeling of nostalgia among gamers, especially those who spent hours playing Halo 2’s multiplayer mode.

You can buy Halo 2: Anniversary as a part of the Masterchief Collection, which is available for $39.99 or buy it individually for $9.99 when it’s available on May 12.