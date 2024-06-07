Guerilla Collective 2024 Showcases 70+ Indie Games: See Full List Here

- Guerrilla Collective hosted another year of Indie Games Showcase.
- The two-hour showcase revealed 73 upcoming indie games.
- Popular indie games like Yooka-Replaylee and Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit were also on the list.
Summer is full of game reveals and excitement for all gaming fans. Before the Summer Game Fest, Guerrilla Collective hosts an Indie games showcase. In this two-hour-plus show, we witnessed 73 upcoming indie games. Here is a list of all the games showcased at the event:
Guerrilla Collective Showcase All Games Revealed
- Wrekless
- Yooka-Replaylee
- Deathbound
- Volgarr the Viking II
- Knights in Tight Spaces
- Neon Blood
- SteamWorld Heist II
- Kiborg
- Disco Samurai
- Killing Time: Resurrected
- Tomba! Special Edition
- Project Tides
- Airborne Empire
- Ascendant.com
- Primal Planet
- Project Haven
- Final Knight
- Ninja Slayer: Neo Saitama in Flames
- Light Odyssey
- Fallen Aces
- Evil v Evil
- Antonblast
- Wizard of Legend II
- Clock Tower Rewind
- Post Trauma
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit
- Hollow Body
- Demonschool
- Project Z: Beyond Order
- The Transylvania Adventure of Simon Quest
- Urban Myth Dissolution Center
- Cozy Dungeons
- Double Shake
- The Land of the Magnates
- Creatures of Ava
- Egging On
- Motorslice
- The Secret of Crystal Mountain
- Little Problems
- Day of the Shell
- Cataclismo
- Grit & Valor
- Kriegsfront Tactics
- Starminer
- Chocolate Factory
- Rebots
- Monterona
- Beloved Rapture
- Dungeon Clawler
- W.I.L.D. Tactics
- Sky Oceans: Wings for Hire
- Bittersweet Birthday
- Escape from Ever After
- Aethermancer
- Echo Generation: Midnight Edition
- The Axis Unseen
- Slime Heroes
- Deadlink
- Elsie
- Grifford Academy
- Bloodless
- Toxic Crusaders
- Devilated
- Iron Meat
- Beyond the Ice Palace II
- Renaine
- Immortal Hunters
- Pinball Spire
- Chain Staff
- Storm Edge
- Munch
- Constance
- Somber Echoes
Among these games, we saw many popular indie franchises make their way to our platforms. One such game was Yooka-Replaylee. This will be the remaster of Indie Darling Yooka-Laylee which was released on April 2017. Created by Playtonic Games, this remaster is highly anticipated among the fans of indie games.
Another notable game from the showcase comes in the form of Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit. Riding on the back of the famous Into the Pit storyline of Freddy’s, this game takes an adventure approach to the popular horror genre. The game is currently available for wishlist on Steam with no release date announced yet.
Indie games like Palworld have already taken the gaming industry by storm this year with massive records broken. Are you excited about any indie games announced in Guerrilla Collective? Tell us in the comments below.