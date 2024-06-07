Guerilla Collective 2024 Showcases 70+ Indie Games: See Full List Here

Summer is full of game reveals and excitement for all gaming fans. Before the Summer Game Fest, Guerrilla Collective hosts an Indie games showcase. In this two-hour-plus show, we witnessed 73 upcoming indie games. Here is a list of all the games showcased at the event:

Guerrilla Collective Showcase All Games Revealed

Wrekless

Yooka-Replaylee

Deathbound

Volgarr the Viking II

Knights in Tight Spaces

Neon Blood

SteamWorld Heist II

Kiborg

Disco Samurai

Killing Time: Resurrected

Tomba! Special Edition

Project Tides

Airborne Empire

Ascendant.com

Primal Planet

Project Haven

Final Knight

Ninja Slayer: Neo Saitama in Flames

Light Odyssey

Fallen Aces

Evil v Evil

Antonblast

Wizard of Legend II

Clock Tower Rewind

Post Trauma

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit

Hollow Body

Demonschool

Project Z: Beyond Order

The Transylvania Adventure of Simon Quest

Urban Myth Dissolution Center

Cozy Dungeons

Double Shake

The Land of the Magnates

Creatures of Ava

Egging On

Motorslice

The Secret of Crystal Mountain

Little Problems

Day of the Shell

Cataclismo

Grit & Valor

Kriegsfront Tactics

Starminer

Chocolate Factory

Rebots

Monterona

Beloved Rapture

Dungeon Clawler

W.I.L.D. Tactics

Sky Oceans: Wings for Hire

Bittersweet Birthday

Escape from Ever After

Aethermancer

Echo Generation: Midnight Edition

The Axis Unseen

Slime Heroes

Deadlink

Elsie

Grifford Academy

Bloodless

Toxic Crusaders

Devilated

Iron Meat

Beyond the Ice Palace II

Renaine

Immortal Hunters

Pinball Spire

Chain Staff

Storm Edge

Munch

Constance

Somber Echoes

Among these games, we saw many popular indie franchises make their way to our platforms. One such game was Yooka-Replaylee. This will be the remaster of Indie Darling Yooka-Laylee which was released on April 2017. Created by Playtonic Games, this remaster is highly anticipated among the fans of indie games.

Another notable game from the showcase comes in the form of Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit. Riding on the back of the famous Into the Pit storyline of Freddy’s, this game takes an adventure approach to the popular horror genre. The game is currently available for wishlist on Steam with no release date announced yet.

Indie games like Palworld have already taken the gaming industry by storm this year with massive records broken. Are you excited about any indie games announced in Guerrilla Collective? Tell us in the comments below.