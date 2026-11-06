Home > News > Walmart’s GTA 6 Pre-Order Bonus Is Packed With Goodies, but There’s One Thing Missing

Walmart’s GTA 6 Pre-Order Bonus Is Packed With Goodies, but There’s One Thing Missing

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Lucia holding a pistol in GTA 6 with the Walmart pre-order "Thank You" bonus poster to the left.
Image Credit: Rockstar Games/Beebom
In Short
  • A Reddit user revealed GTA 6's Walmart exclusive pre-order bonuses on November 5, 2026.
  • The bonus includes Graza Potato Chips, a Liquid Death can, Buldak ramen, and more, but no map.
  • The pre-order goodies also include a special "Thank You" poster in the style of the GTA 6 cover art.
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A couple of days ago, several users discovered a “surprise” was in store for those who pre-ordered the GTA 6 PS5 or Xbox versions from Walmart. While some expected a disc or Vice City-themed items, a Reddit user revealed that the bonus includes several goodies, including snacks and beverages, but seemingly no map.

User u/Quiet-Temperature897 gave players their first look at the GTA 6 Walmart exclusive pre-order bonus on the r/GTA6 subreddit on November 5, 2026, and it includes Graza Potato Chips, a Liquid Death beverage can, Buldak Mac and Cheese ramen, and a Neuro Gum. Walmart is also offering a “Thank You” poster for pre-ordering the game from its storefront.

GTA 6 Walmart exclusive pre-order bonuses including the snacks and beverages.
Image Credit: Reddit/u/Quiet-Temperature897 & X/@GTAonlineNews

The “Thank You” poster includes a collage of all the snacks and goodies in the style of the GTA 6 cover art. Walmart will start shipping these pre-order bonuses on November 12, when GTA 6 preloads begin for physical copies. Furthermore, buyers will get these goodies in a GMD (General Merchandise Delivery) bag.

The Reddit user also confirmed that the goodie bag features no GTA 6 or Grand Theft Auto branding and instead comes in a standard canvas-style Walmart bag, similar to those used for other pre-order bonuses.

Walmart previously offered a similar promotion for the Nintendo Switch 2, so it’s not entirely surprising. Still, many players feel that a map would’ve been a much better bonus. However, Rockstar will offer a printable GTA 6 physical map at their official stores starting November 19, when the game debuts worldwide.

Alternatively, players can buy the standalone GTA 6 map for $0.99 from the Rockstar Store shortly after the game’s release. Those who secure their GTA 6 pre-orders from Walmart can grab the snack-filled goodie bag while supplies last, ahead of the November 19 release.

That said, what do you think about the Walmart-exclusive pre-order bonus for GTA 6? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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