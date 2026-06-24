GTA 6 Preloads Will Start on November 12, Confirms Rockstar

After what has felt like forever, Rockstar Games has officially started the rollout of Grand Theft Auto 6. The GTA 6 pre-orders have started going live worldwide at midnight local time, and Rockstar has updated its blog post today. In it, Rockstar Games confirms that GTA 6 preloads will officially begin on November 12, 2026.

Players Will Be Able to Preload GTA 6 a Week Before Global Release

Players will be able to download GTA 6 onto their consoles seven days before the global release on November 19. This will allow them to jump into Leonida the moment the game goes live. As of now, final file sizes have not yet been revealed by Rockstar, but it won’t be surprising if players have to clear out significant space on their console storage for the GTA 6 preload.

Pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI begin at midnight local time on June 25.



Learn more about the Ultimate Edition and pre-order bonuses at https://t.co/XPwC8URCQ4. pic.twitter.com/DKe11NcRwb — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 24, 2026

The GTA 6 preloads will be available for digital pre-orders via the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store as well as physical copies. However, it’s important to know that the GTA 6 physical copy will not have a disc but a download code.

This will allow the game files to install completely in advance, protecting the data until the game becomes available to play at midnight on launch night. Rockstar is seemingly kicking off preloads so far in advance so that servers for PlayStation Network and Xbox don’t suffer from immense strain with millions of players attempting to download the game at the same time.

Along with preloads, GTA 6 pre-orders will grant players a new Vintage Vice City Pack. This reward will be granted to all pre-orders placed before November 20, 2026, and will feature exclusive cosmetics, vehicles, and weapons themed around Vice City’s aesthetic. Finally, preorders will also grant players one month of a GTA+ subscription for absolutely free.

With marketing fully ramped up following the recent GTA 6 cover art reveal and pre-orders going live, the preload timeline will allow players to experience the biggest entertainment launch without any hiccups.

GTA 6 will be available exclusively for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S at launch on November 19, 2026.