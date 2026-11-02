GTA 6 Walmart Pre-Orders Reportedly Include a “Surprise” for PS5 and Xbox Players

Rockstar hasn’t confirmed any physical bonuses for GTA 6’s physical copies, but storefronts keep hinting that the box includes more than just a digital download code. After a GTA 6 GameStop listing hinted at a physical map in October 2026, Walmart pre-orders now state that the game’s physical pre-orders will include a “surprise” while stocks last.

According to user Nintendeal on X, who posted the listing screenshot on November 2, 2026, the GTA 6 physical Walmart pre-orders will include a “surprise and delight bag” for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S physical versions, along with the digital download code.

Image Credit: X/@Nintendeal

Image Credit: Walmart

Walmart will ship the mystery bonuses starting November 12, when the GTA 6 pre-loads begin. You can also check out our GTA 6 countdown timer to find out exactly how much time remains before preloading begins.

Walmart also mentions that GTA 6 pre-orders will include a “Surprise and Delight” bag while stocks last. The storefront says buyers will receive their mystery bonus in a GMD (General Merchandise Delivery) bag packed with goodies, but it doesn’t reveal what’s inside.

User Nintendeal also confirmed that the surprise gift isn’t a GTA 6 physical disc, despite what many players might hope. Most players now suspect Walmart will fill the mystery bag with snacks like soda or a can of Pringles, similar to what the retailer offered during the Nintendo Switch 2 launch, but this is GTA 6 we’re talking about.

Others expect a GTA 6 physical map or other Vice City-themed trinkets like those in the $400 GTA 6 Collector’s Edition, but Walmart hasn’t confirmed any of this yet. What we do know is that both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players can pre-order the GTA 6 physical copies from Walmart online to get the mystery bag on November 12.

That said, do you think Walmart’s GTA 6 physical pre-orders will include a physical map that players are hoping for? Tell us in the comments section below.