Home > News > GTA 6 Walmart Pre-Orders Reportedly Include a “Surprise” for PS5 and Xbox Players

GTA 6 Walmart Pre-Orders Reportedly Include a “Surprise” for PS5 and Xbox Players

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
GTA 6 screenshot featuring Jason and Lucia, along with the physical versions of the game beside her.
Image Credit: Rockstar Games/Beebom
In Short
  • A new Walmart listing suggests GTA 6's physical pre-orders will come with a "surprise and delight" bag.
  • Players who pre-order the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S physical edition from Walmart will receive the bag on November 12, 2026.
  • Walmart lists the GTA 6 "surprise and delight" gift in a GMD bag, available while supplies last.
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

Rockstar hasn’t confirmed any physical bonuses for GTA 6’s physical copies, but storefronts keep hinting that the box includes more than just a digital download code. After a GTA 6 GameStop listing hinted at a physical map in October 2026, Walmart pre-orders now state that the game’s physical pre-orders will include a “surprise” while stocks last.

According to user Nintendeal on X, who posted the listing screenshot on November 2, 2026, the GTA 6 physical Walmart pre-orders will include a “surprise and delight bag” for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S physical versions, along with the digital download code.

  • GTA 6 Walmart pre-order "surprise and delight" bag listing for the physical version.
    Image Credit: X/@Nintendeal
  • GTA 6 PS5 physical pre-order listing on Walmart's online website.
    Image Credit: Walmart
Also Read: GTA 6 Release Date: When Is Grand Theft Auto 6 Coming Out?

Walmart will ship the mystery bonuses starting November 12, when the GTA 6 pre-loads begin. You can also check out our GTA 6 countdown timer to find out exactly how much time remains before preloading begins.

Walmart also mentions that GTA 6 pre-orders will include a “Surprise and Delight” bag while stocks last. The storefront says buyers will receive their mystery bonus in a GMD (General Merchandise Delivery) bag packed with goodies, but it doesn’t reveal what’s inside.

User Nintendeal also confirmed that the surprise gift isn’t a GTA 6 physical disc, despite what many players might hope. Most players now suspect Walmart will fill the mystery bag with snacks like soda or a can of Pringles, similar to what the retailer offered during the Nintendo Switch 2 launch, but this is GTA 6 we’re talking about.

Others expect a GTA 6 physical map or other Vice City-themed trinkets like those in the $400 GTA 6 Collector’s Edition, but Walmart hasn’t confirmed any of this yet. What we do know is that both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players can pre-order the GTA 6 physical copies from Walmart online to get the mystery bag on November 12.

That said, do you think Walmart’s GTA 6 physical pre-orders will include a physical map that players are hoping for? Tell us in the comments section below.

Related Articles
GTA 6 Original Score Album by Justice: How to Pre-Order, Price, and Editions
Sagnik Adhikary Oct 31, 2026
GTA 6 Parents Guide: Should You Let Kids Play It?
Bipradeep Biswas Oct 30, 2026
GTA 6 Voice Actors and Cast: Who Plays Lucia and Jason?
Sagnik Adhikary Oct 30, 2026
GTA 6 PS5 File Size: How Much GB Storage You Need?
Sagnik Adhikary Oct 27, 2026
#Tags
Grand Theft Auto 6featured
Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...
    Recent News
    Fisch Venue Encore Update Countdown and What to Expect
    Fisch Venue Encore Update Countdown and What to Expect
    Portrait of Ishan Adhikary Ishan Adhikary
    FromSoftware Shuts Down Dark Souls 2 and 3 Servers, Raising 2022 Outage Fears
    FromSoftware Shuts Down Dark Souls 2 and 3 Servers, Raising 2022 Outage Fears
    Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia Shubham Chaurasia
    Blox Fruits Hellfire Halloween Event Patch Notes: Gas Mutation, Hell Rider Boss, and More
    Blox Fruits Hellfire Halloween Event Patch Notes: Gas Mutation, Hell Rider Boss, and More
    Portrait of Ishan Adhikary Ishan Adhikary
    Fortnite Crew Subscribers Slam Epic After Company Refuses Refunds After Pass Delays
    Fortnite Crew Subscribers Slam Epic After Company Refuses Refunds After Pass Delays
    Portrait of Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins
    Fortnite Treasure Hunters Mini Season Gameplay Trailer Released, Confirms One Piece Mythics
    Fortnite Treasure Hunters Mini Season Gameplay Trailer Released, Confirms One Piece Mythics
    Portrait of Rishabh Sabarwal Rishabh Sabarwal
    Phantom Blade Zero Surpasses 700K Players on Steam in Just 24 Hours of Launch
    Phantom Blade Zero Surpasses 700K Players on Steam in Just 24 Hours of Launch
    Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia Shubham Chaurasia
    Kojima's OD: Knock Gets a New Photorealistic Poster Featuring Sophia Lillis
    Kojima's OD: Knock Gets a New Photorealistic Poster Featuring Sophia Lillis
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary