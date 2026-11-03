GTA 6 Gets a Free Physical Map, but Not for Physical Buyers

Rockstar has announced in its latest Newswire blog that it will offer the GTA 6 Leonida map and the cover art poster as free digital downloads on its official website starting November 19, 2026. Players can download and print both the cover art and map themselves and keep them as collectibles. But what about the physical map?

According to Rockstar’s latest Newswire blog, published on November 3, 2026, players can buy the double-sided physical poster, featuring the cover art and full map, for $0.99 or get it for free with any purchase from the Rockstar Store, shortly after the game’s launch. To avoid confusion, here’s a table breaking down what players will receive.

GTA 6 Collectible Price Release Date Grand Theft Auto VI Map of Leonida Free (Digital download) November 19, 2026 Grand Theft Auto VI Cover Art Poster Free (Digital download) November 19, 2026 Grand Theft Auto VI Double-Sided Poster (Map+Cover Art) $0.99/free with any Rockstar Store purchase TBA

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Rockstar has confirmed that the GTA 6 physical map, a.k.a. the double-sided poster, will be available shortly after the game’s launch on November 19. You can download the printable versions for free on release day.

However, Rockstar hasn’t confirmed whether the GTA 6 physical edition will include any double-sided poster alongside the download code. Since previous GTA games included a double-sided poster featuring the cover art and in-game map, Rockstar may bundle the $0.99 poster with GTA 6 physical edition purchases.

It could also resemble the Double-Sided Souvenir Poster included in the GTA 6 Collector’s Edition, although that version prominently features the Macca the Gator TV show. Since GTA 6’s file size is 212 GB, it makes sense in hindsight why the physical copy doesn’t include a disc.

However, including the physical map would be a welcome surprise and earn Rockstar more goodwill from players. In other news, Rockstar confirmed that GTA 6 preloads will begin on November 10, two days earlier. That said, will you print the free GTA 6 map yourself or wait for the physical version? Let us know.