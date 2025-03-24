GTA 6 Trailer 2 Will Drop This Tuesday, Claims New Social Media Post

The speculations surrounding Grand Theft Auto 6 continue to escalate, testing the patience of its eager fanbase. Every rumor, be it concerning potential delays or the much-awaited second trailer, generates widespread discussion across social media platforms. Currently, there’s a tweet from an unverified and anonymous user on X claiming that GTA 6 Trailer 2 will be released on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

It is not the first time this X user has made claims related to GTA 6. In November 2024, the user claimed that the GTA 6 trailer 2 release date will be ’25 03 25′. He further added, “Wait till next year. I can’t wait to see this go mental, and you all spend weeks trying to figure out who I am & how I have been RIGHT this entire time.”

A prominent Grand Theft Auto source, @GTAVI_Countdown on X, has announced the return of the same anonymous user who previously provided details about the second trailer. This user has resurfaced ahead of their predicted date and is “doubling down” on their previously stated information.

Just like any other GTA 6 rumor, the fans are divided on this leak too. One X user says, “The claim is probably based on Game Informer’s post. Which most likely has NOTHING to do with GTA 6.” Game Informer did not post anything (related to their return) in November 2024, which means the anonymous user’s claim cannot be denied completely.

Numerous unverified sources have circulated information regarding the release of Grand Theft Auto 6’s Trailer 2, but their legitimacy remains questionable. So, we cannot confirm the accuracy of any release dates proposed by these theories or claims, as they may not reflect Rockstar Games’ official plans. However, the timing of these claims coincides with recent PS5 marketing rumors that involve Rockstar Games.

Another X user added, “I can literally make a profile, be an “anonymous user” go on these group chats and chat random shit like this guy. Why is this report worthy?” However, not all users are refuting this leak. Some users are hoping it stands true, and that we get a second trailer tomorrow.

An X user replied to the post above saying, “Let’s hope he’s right!” This shows the frustration about the delay of any news from Rockstar Games. While another user says, “Would be cool,” but it seems like the majority of the audience is not buying this claim. One user boldly states that if GTA 6 Trailer 2 doesn’t drop between March 25 and April 30, we are looking at a delay.

Earlier, the GTA Online t-shirt showed us that the GTA 6 trailer 2 might drop on April 1st. While the t-shirt is known for its accuracy of dates, Rockstar has been silent on all the rumors since we got the first GTA 6 trailer. As we all know, despite Take-Two reaffirming the GTA 6 release date, there’s still the possibility of a delay to 2026.

What do you think of the anonymous user’s claims? Share your thoughts in the comments below.