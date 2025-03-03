John Cena Teases GTA 6 Involvement After Historic Heel Turn

It is a fantastic time to be a wrestling and video games fan. While we are all waiting for the release of ‘GTA 6’, and John Cena is making moves that no one anticipated. No, we are not talking about him actually going invisible to match his catchphrase. Shortly after turning ‘Heel’, 16-time WWE champion John Cena shared a GTA 6 poster on his Instagram.

The incident occurred after John Cena announced a significant change of turning heel, ending his 21-year run as a babyface in professional wrestling. For those unaware, turning heel is a pro wrestling term meant to signify a wrestler switching up their persona. View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)

After beating up Cody Rhodes (the current champion) alongside Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson at the Elimination Chamber 2025, Cena posted the GTA 6 poster on Instagram with no caption. In the buildup to Wrestlemania 41, this post on social media created a buzz like none other, thanks to the ever-growing popularity and excitement of Grand Theft Auto 6.

What Does John Cena’s GTA 6 Post Mean?

If we were to decode the post, it might be John trying to lean into his new persona to meme about the GTA 6 release. The entire pro wrestling and sports entertainment universe has long wanted John to play a villain character on TV. Unfortunately, for almost 21 years, that did not happen. However, at the end of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, John Cena finally took an evil turn.

In a podcast with Logan Paul last year, John Cena shared that he runs his own Instagram and posts anything he feels like sharing. Although most of his posts feel like a cipher, he claims it is more of what he sees in front of him. So, as soon as the ‘greatest of all time’ shared the GTA 6 post, fans went berserk saying “we really got John Cena as a heel before GTA 6.”

But is this the only reason for the post? We all know that Rockstar Games and Grand Theft Auto are no strangers to celebrity cameos. Given there are already talks of multiple famous stars as rappers on the GTA 6 radio, seeing John Cena in the game should not be surprising.

2K and Rockstar Games connection might play into this as well. And even if you are one of the megastars of the industry, who wouldn’t want the rub from the buzz of the most anticipated video game of 2025?

For now, fans believe Cena is playing into the GTA 6 delay memes. What do you think of John Cena teasing the GTA 6 post after his ‘Heel’ turn? Do tell us in the comments below.