Take-Two CEO Shares GTA 6 Release Date ‘Update’; Still Set for Fall 2025

Fall could not come sooner, as we just got another major GTA 6 release date update. In the Q3 2025 earnings conference call, Take-Two CEO revealed that Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to be released in Fall 2025 and is not changing. Unfortunately, the update statement still did not reveal the exact release date for Grand Theft Auto 6.

In the Q3 2025 presentation, one slide displayed, “Looking ahead, this calendar year is shaping up to be one of the strongest ever for Take-Two, as we plan to launch Sid Meier’s Civilization VII on February 11th, Mafia: The Old Country in the Summer, Grand Theft Auto VI in the Fall, and Borderlands 4.” This continued sharing more about GTA 6 as Take-Two says, “As we continue to deliver hits, we remain highly confident that we will achieve sequential increases in, and record levels of, Net Bookings in Fiscal 2026 and 2027.” This confirms that the originally affirmed GTA 6 release date is still guaranteed as the final window for now.

Right before the Take-Two earnings call, CEO Strauss Zelnick suggested that there is always a “risk of slippage”. While talking to IGN, he also furthers down on it by saying, “Look, there’s always a risk of slippage and I think as soon as you say words like absolutely, you jinx things. So we feel really good about it.” Moreover while talking to Variety, Zelnick further says,

“We’ve announced a pretty narrow window. So I think our view is that right now, that’s fine. And then when it’s appropriate, of course, Rockstar is going to have more to say.”

While we already had a GTA 6 leaked date debunked earlier, today’s earnings call revealed details about another game. Take-Two has shifted the “Borderlands 4” release window, which is the key change since their last earnings report. They now plan to release it in the calendar year 2025, a change from the previously announced fiscal year 2026. CEO Zelnick says a firm release date is coming soon, which will clarify how it fits alongside “Mafia: The Old Country” (releasing this summer) and “GTA 6” (releasing this fall).

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

While we have only this much about the upcoming games, the already-selling games are doing massive for Take-Two. In the report, the company shares that Grand Theft Auto 5 sold over 210 million copies. The report further reveals the data for Red Dead Redemption 2 sales. As per the presentation, RDR 2 has 70 million copies sold worldwide.

