GTA Online Just Might Have Given Us the GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Date

Have you grown tired of the weird and random hints that appear online speculating GTA 6 release dates, and sneak peaks into the GTA 6 Trailer 2 announcements? Well, this one might be the real deal. Looking at the past trends and from hints that have cropped up from a GTA Online t-shirt of all places, we might see the GTA 6 Trailer 2 around April.

The GTA Online T-shirt “One day will reveal all” quite accurately predicted the release date of the first GTA 6 trailer. The numbers printed on the t-shirt read 1252309. Although there were leaks about the GTA 6 trailer one day early, it was officially released on YouTube on December 5, 2023, at 9 AM.

The t-shirt also has the numbers 040125 written on it. Keeping in mind the same format, these numbers mean that the GTA 6 Trailer 2 might be released on April 1, 2025.

Another theory from a popular podcast channel called GTAVIoclock supports this prediction. Looking at the past marketing campaigns made by Rockstar Games for RDR2 and GTA 5, it’s pretty clear that the gaming giant starts advertising its games six months before their release.

Since Take-Two has confirmed the GTA 6 release by the fall of 2025, that is, by October, we can expect something about the game by April.

Since the speculated date falls on April 1, many gamers suspect this is some sort of April Fool’s joke. However, the numbers on the t-shirt may seem too specific to be purely random, making it hard to dismiss the hint completely. Even if the next GTA 6 trailer doesn’t drop on April Fool’s Day, there’s a strong chance of getting good news by the early weeks of April.

We are just as excited as you are for another sneak peek into the GTA 6 gameplay. What are your thoughts on these clues and speculations? Is it just another random hint or a sure shot easter egg? Let us know in the comments below!