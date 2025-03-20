GTA 6 Will Provide ‘Big Economic Boost For The Games Industry’ Says Head of PlayStation Creators

2025 will certainly be the year of video games, and GTA 6 will be the major highlight of it. Although there have been no revelations for the last two years, the industry’s trajectory is definitely getting on a high. Greg Rice, the Head of PlayStation Creators at Sony Interactive Entertainment, seems positive about GTA 6, saying it will provide a ‘Big Economic Boost For The Games Industry’.

Speaking with GamesRadar, Rice says, “[GTA 6 is] going to be the best, awesome, giant game for the year, for sure. I hear a lot of the opposite of devs, worried about it sucking all the space out. I don’t want to launch during GTA week or even month, because that’s all anyone’s gonna be playing.” Rice is one of the key figures behind Day of the Devs.

Day of the Devs Lead Says GTA 6 Won’t Be a Competition for Indie Games

“But I think the industry is matured enough that there’s space for that and for other things as well. It’s gonna be a combination of ‘there will be games that will be successful around GTA time because they’re totally different,’ but it’ll also bring a lot more people back into the ecosystem.” continued Rice at the GDC 2025 as he ends by saying,

“I’m sure there’s lots of gamers that [GTA 6 will be] the only thing they play, it’ll be the opportunity to get in on the new console generation and see what else is out there. So it’s definitely gonna be a big economic boost for the games industry, and will be a multiple billion dollar title, but I don’t think that it’s at competition with [indie games].”

While most developers are preparing for the revolution, some are concerned about the as-yet-unconfirmed release date. This uncertainty makes developers fear being overshadowed by the ten-year-long anticipation behind the next GTA game.

We have already heard rumors that Rockstar Games is talking with Fortnite and Roblox creators about making a GTA 6 metaverse. If that happens, there is a chance that more game creators will get a rub from the biggest game of the year by coming to GTA 6 with their product. While doing so, they will gain mutual popularity for their certain IPs through the highly anticipated game.

As GTA 6 will be released in Fall 2025, a massive chunk of the industry is talking about the game’s selling price. With some rumors suggesting GTA 6 will have a $100 price or even more, it will definitely enable other developers to increase their game’s value as well.

What are your thoughts on the Head of PlayStation Creators saying GTA 6 will provide a ‘Big Economic Boost For The Games Industry’? Do tell us in the comments below.