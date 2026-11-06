“It’s Just a Story Game”: Ludwig Thinks GTA 6 Could Disappoint Players at Launch

Popular American streamer Ludwig believes GTA 6 could disappoint many players at launch because it won’t include an online component. He says fans aren’t ready for Rockstar’s upcoming game to launch without GTA Online, a PC release, alongisde the lack of GTA 6’s 60FPS mode at launch.

During Ludwig’s YouTube livestream on November 6, 2026, he said, “I think GTA 6 is initially going to be considered, like, a bit of a disappointment because I don’t think people are ready for the reality that it’s just a story game on console. And they’re [fans] not ready for that.”

They want the online right away. They want the 60 FPS right away. They’re not going to get all that. They’re getting 30 FPS PS5 gameplay.

Image Credit: YouTube/Ludwig & Rockstar Games

However, Ludwig still expects GTA 6 to deliver a great story, as Rockstar’s releases have. His concern is that players will compare its launch content to GTA 5, which has benefited from 13 years of GTA Online weekly updates, and feel disappointed by what a brand-new release offers.

“I’m just saying, what GTA 5 is now is probably cooler than what GTA 6 will be at launch. Just because GTA 5 has online and has a bunch of f***ing mods, has a bunch of added content. It’s running faster than 30 frames per second. You know what I mean?” said Ludwig.

At the same time, content creator TGG on X weighed in on the discussion, saying, “I think what most “creators” are really excited for is online, but real GTA “players” will not be disappointed on November 19. Most creators I’ve spoken to don’t have a real plan to create content once they roll credits on the story.”

GTA 6’s Online component and the GTA 6 PC release are reportedly targeting 2027, so fans expecting Online at launch will be disappointed. However, players eager to explore every corner of GTA 6’s Leonida and experience Jason and Lucia’s story in all its glory should have plenty to enjoy on November 19.