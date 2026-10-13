GTA 6 Physical Copies Keep Selling Out on Amazon, Even Without a Disc

Rockstar may not offer a disc in GTA 6’s physical copies, but that hasn’t stopped players from purchasing it from third-party retailers. In an unsurprising turn of events, GTA 6’s PS5 and Xbox Series X|S copies keep selling out on Amazon, even though the box contains only a digital download code instead of a physical disc.

On October 12, 2026, Amazon listed both physical versions of GTA 6 as “Currently unavailable.” At the time of writing, it’s still available to pre-order “physically,” but that could change any second. So, those who haven’t pre-ordered GTA 6 yet, now’s the time to do it. You may ask, why is there such demand for a code in the box?

Firstly, it’s GTA 6, the biggest entertainment product of the decade. Even the controversial $400 GTA 6 Collector’s Edition is being scalped at 4x the price, despite not including the game or anything related to our protagonists, Jason or Lucia.

Image Credit: Amazon

Secondly, GameStop has revealed that GTA 6’s physical edition will include a map, which could be another reason fans are rushing to secure their pre-orders. If you’ve been holding off on pulling the trigger, you should definitely consider it, as there’s no telling when the game will go out of stock on Amazon again.

Thirdly, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has hinted that GTA 6 won’t get a Christmas discount, even at retailers, so players aren’t waiting anymore and are buying to play when it launches on November 19, 2026. However, it’s pretty unprecedented that players are rushing for a digital download code inside a box.

Amazon has confirmed the box will include a digital download code, shipping November 12 to support GTA 6 preloads ahead of its launch a week later.

From the looks of it, Rockstar isn’t keen on giving a disc with the purchase even at a later date, so there’s no point in waiting if you want to play GTA 6 at launch. That said, have you pre-ordered GTA 6’s physical copy from Amazon? Let us know.