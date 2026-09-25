GTA 6 Vice City Collector’s Box Is Already Being Scalped for Over 4 Times Its Price

Scalpers have already targeted the GTA 6 Vice City Collector’s Box, better known as the GTA 6 Collector’s Edition, and are selling it for more than 4x its $400 price tag. Rockstar announced the special GTA 6 edition on September 24, 2026, but scalpers needed only a few minutes to get their hands on it and start reselling at absurd prices.

Users have spotted multiple GTA 6 Collector’s Box listings on eBay, with most sellers asking upwards of $900 to $1,000. The lowest resale price currently sits at around $800, still twice what Rockstar is charging for the package.

Image Credit: eBay

However, the highest price we’ve spotted so far is $1,750, with the seller asking for more than four times Rockstar’s original price. The most absurd part is that some people are still buying the Vice City Collector’s Box at these scalper prices, all because of the massive GTA 6 hype.

If you’re out of the loop, the GTA 6 Vice City Collector’s Box includes neither a digital nor a GTA 6 disc, which most were hoping for. It’s basically a glorified collection of trinkets masquerading as a special edition, but hey, at least Rockstar throws in the highly requested Leonida map with the $400 GTA 6 Collector’s Edition.

The same happened with the GTA 6 Limited Edition PS5 controllers, which scalpers sold at 2x their $84.99 price, at upwards of $200 on eBay. You can expect a similar scalper treatment with all upcoming merchandise for Rockstar’s open-world game, including the leaked GTA 6 merch, leading up to its November 19, 2026, release.

Many users think that the GTA 6 Collector’s Edition isn’t worth it, especially at the $400 price point, but these absurd eBay listings would prove otherwise. That said, did you get your hands on the GTA 6 Vice City Collector’s Box? Tell us in the comments section below.