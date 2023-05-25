It is not a surprise that at this point, the hype surrounding Grand Theft Auto 6, aka GTA 6, has reached astronomical heights. While the developers are currently tight-lipped about the progress of the game, a recent interview with the Take-Two CEO has talked about how it could be perfect! Check out the details below.

Take-Two CEO Talks About GTA 6!

In a recent interview with the YouTube channel Aarthi and Sriram, Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive went candid with the duo. Take-Two is the parent company of Rockstar Games, responsible for overseeing the development of GTA 6.

Zelnick shared his work lifestyle, the work ethic of the team, and what to expect from the upcoming GTA 6. Zelnick states that every time a new GTA happens, they face the same problem- it needs to be something we players have not seen before and something that needs to emanate the feeling we have for Grand Theft Auto.

“I think that’s a challenge that the people at Rockstar face every time there’s a new iteration of Grand Theft Auto. It needs to be something you’ve never seen before. On the one hand, it needs to reflect the feeling that we have about Grand Theft Auto. That’s a big challenge for the team,” Zelnick said.

He also claims that the GTA 6 developers, Rockstar Games, are just seeking perfection and that they will reach there. “Now, Rockstar’s answer is just seek perfection; seek nothing short of perfection, and we’ll get there,” Zelnick said. The discussion happens at the 31:19 mark of the video and you can check it out below.

Hopefully, we will get official news from the developers soon, seeing summer is when major announcements happen. Recently, at an earnings call, Zelnick has gone on record to say that they expect 2024 to be their biggest year. Hence, maybe GTA 6 might launch sometime later next year.

We are also expecting big-sized maps, new characters, including a female lead, and much more. You can check out our in-depth article on GTA 6 for more information and stay tuned for further updates too.