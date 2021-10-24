Here Are the Top 100 Greatest TV Series of the 21st Century: BBC

While the TV series culture continues to catch heat with shows like Netflix’s recent hit Squid Game, we have seen the release of some of the greatest TV shows in the last two decades. From Game of Thrones, Queen’s Gambit, and The Wire to Breaking Bad, Money Heist, and the Amazon Prime Video’s Fleabag, these massively popular TV shows changed the way we watch stories unfold on the big screen. Now, BBC Culture has curated a list of the “100 greatest TV series of the 21st century” in its recent report, and well, it’s worth checking out.

BBC Culture recently conducted an annual poll to determine the top 100 TV shows that changed the culture in society for good. BBC took help from film critics, experts, and industry figures from around the world to curate the extensive list. The company recently tweeted out the list that you can check right below.

100 Greatest TV Shows of the 21st Century

Before moving on to the list, let me give you a quick overview of the shows that made it to the top of it. So, the numero uno spot was taken up by the popular TV show from HBO The Wire, starring John Doman, Dominic West, Idris Alba, Frankie Faison, and others. The series started way back in 2002 and ran for five whole seasons before its finale in 2008.

Following The Wire, other popular TV shows like Mad Men, Breaking Bad, Fleabag, and Game of Thrones have found a spot in the Top 5. Moreover, mini-series like Chernobyl and sitcoms like The Office were also included on the list.

You can check out the entire list of the “100 greatest TV shows in the 21st century” curated by BBC right below.

The Wire (2002-2008) Mad Men (2007-2015) Breaking Bad (2008-2013) Fleabag (2016-2019) Game of Thrones (2011-2019) I May Destroy You (2020) The Leftovers (2014-2017) The Americans (2013-2018) The Office (UK) (2001-2003) Succession (2018-) BoJack Horseman (2014-2020) Six Feet Under (2001-2005) Twin Peaks: The Return (2017) Atlanta (2016-) Chernobyl (2019) The Crown (2016-) 30 Rock (2006-2013) Deadwood (2004-2006) Lost (2004-2010) The Thick of It (2005-2012) Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000-) Black Mirror (2011-) Better Call Saul (2015-2022) Veep (2012-2019) Sherlock (2010-2017) Watchmen (2019) Line of Duty (2012-2021) Friday Night Lights (2006-2011) Parks and Recreation (2009-2015) Girls (2012-2017) True Detective (2014-2019) Arrested Development (2003-2019) The Good Wife (2009-2016) The Bridge (2011-2018) Fargo (2014-) Downton Abbey (2010-2015) Band of Brothers (2001) The Handmaid’s Tale (2017-) The Office (US) (2005-2013) Borgen (2010-2022) Schitt’s Creek (2015-2020) Peep Show (2003-2015) Money Heist (2017-2021) Community (2009-2015) The Good Fight (2017-) Homeland (2011-2020) Grey’s Anatomy (2005-) Inside No 9 (2014-) The Bureau (2015-) Halt and Catch Fire (2014-2017) Small Axe (2020) This is England 86, 88 and 90 (2010-2015) Call My Agent! (2015-2020) Happy Valley (2014-) The Shield (2002-2008) The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019) The Young Pope (2016) Dark (2017-2020) The Underground Railroad (2021) House of Cards (2013-2018) Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008) The Good Place (2016-2020) Pose (2018-2021) Detectorists (2014-2017) Orange is the New Black (2013-2019) Mare of Easttown (2021) RuPaul’s Drag Race (2009-) Stranger Things (2016-) 24 (2001-2010) Battlestar Galactica (2004-2009) Enlightened (2011-2013) Gilmore Girls (2000-2007) Planet Earth (2006) Utopia (2013-2014) Babylon Berlin (2017-) Rick and Morty (2013-) American Crime Story (2016-) The Killing (Denmark) (2007-2012) Mindhunter (2017-2019) House (2004-2012) OJ: Made in America (2016) Big Little Lies (2017-2019) Insecure (2016-2021) Normal People (2020) Narcos (2015-2017) How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014) The Comeback (2005-2014) The OA (2016-2019) Dexter (2006-2013) It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005-) Westworld (2016-) Show Me a Hero (2015) Treme (2010-2013) Louie (2010-2015) Luther (2010-2019) Catastrophe (2015-2019) Hannibal (2013-2015) Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2015-2019) Steven Universe (2013-2020) The Queen’s Gambit (2020)

So, these are the top 100 TV shows that are considered the greatest TV shows of the century, according to BBC Culture. Moreover, you can also check out our curated list of the 50 best TV series on Netflix. Amongst these, how many TV series have you completed? Are you willing to watch any of the above shows going forward? Let us know in the comments below.