Grand Theft Hamlet Is a Movie Filmed Entirely in GTA Online

Are you a GTA fan? Have you been waiting for a decade to witness GTA 6? Well, you will now see GTA in theaters before GTA 6 arrives thanks to a fan-made documentary titled GTA Hamlet. Yes, MUBI, art house streamer, and distributor announced today that they are acquiring all U.S. rights, as well as exclusive global SVOD rights, to Grand Theft Hamlet.

GTA Hamlet has been created by Pinny Grylls and Sam Crane and for some part is based on them. The story focuses on two out-of-work actors in the U.K. during the 2021 lockdown playing GTA Online together. While having fun and causing chaos in the game, the pair decides to host a full production of Shakespeare’s Hamlet inside the game.

Image Courtesy: Pinny Grylls, Sam Crane

This is not the first time GTA Hamlet has been recognized. After being premiered at SXSW this year, GTA Hamlet won the documentary feature jury award.

GTA Hamlet Theatre and OTT Debut

The documentary, Grand Theft Hamlet, will have its UK debut at the prestigious BFI London Film Festival on October 15. Following the festival screening, there will be a special presentation at the BFI Imax on October 20. MUBI plans to release it to the public in early 2025. More details about the release, such as specific dates and platforms, will be announced shortly.

Grand Theft Hamlet was made possible by the financial support of BFI Doc Society, Park Pictures, Altitude, and Spark Features. Altitude Film Sales handled the worldwide distribution rights for the documentary and negotiated the deal with Mubi. This documentary acquisition comes in the form of MUBI going on a shopping spree.

The streaming and publishing company recently acquired the Venice Film Festival titles Luca Guadagnino’s Daniel Craig-starrer Queer and Alex Ross Perry’s music documentary Pavements.

Are you interested in watching a GTA Hamlet movie before GTA 6 is released? Share your thoughts in the comments below.