Google Translate is one of the best translation apps out there. Even in comparison to Apple’s shiny new Translate app, Google usually beats it out. One of the coolest features within Google Translate is the fact that it can basically let you have conversations in real time and translate them on your phone.

Today, the company is announcing that the app will now even let you save these transcripts of real time translations on your phone. You will see a star button on the upper right corner of the screen when you are transcribing speech. Tapping on this button will save the transcripts to your phone. These can be accessed from the side bar, and can also be renamed for better organisation.

Update: You can now save your transcript of a transcribe session in the Google Translate app on @Android. Plus, translation is now available in Italian. 🇮🇹 https://t.co/HKY2ZvVpN6 pic.twitter.com/kXFUB5PHex — Google (@Google) August 20, 2020

Google’s transcribe feature works with nine languages right now: English, Hindi, Spanish, French, German, Thai, Italian, Russian, and Portuguese.

According to XDA developers, the feature was spotted under development back in May. It’s here now, but it seems to be a server side change so it may not show up for everyone just yet. You can update Google Translate on your Android smartphone to the latest version available on the Play Store, and then wait for Google to push the feature to your device as well.

So, have you used Google Translate’s real time transcription feature? Do you think the new addition of saving these transcripts will prove useful to you? Let us know in the comments.