Google Searches for "How to Move to Canada" Spiked 850% After Roe v. Wade Decision

If you are following the current world news, I’m sure you have heard about the strides of the latest Roe v Wade ruling in the US. Following the US Supreme Court’s decision of overturning the 1973 rule that gave American pregnant women the right to have an abortion, it is now revealed that Google searches for “how to move to Canada” increased significantly in the US. Here are the details!

“How to Move to Canada” Google Search Spiked!

According to a report by Axios, citing Google Trends data, Google searches for “how to move to Canada from US” increased by 850% in the first hour after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade. The decision, which became one of the top trending topics on Google and other social platforms, criminalizes abortion in most US States, taking away the right to choose abortion for American pregnant women.

On the contrary, abortion is legal at every stage of pregnancy in Canada. The Prime Minister of the country, Justin Trudeau, reportedly used the term “horrific” for the US Supreme Court’s judgment and he promised to defend the abortion rights of women in Canada.

Following the judgment, Google Searches for “how to become a Canadian citizen” surged 550% as well. Additionally, searches for “is abortion legal in Canada” rose by 750%.

To recall, the last time the term ‘move to Canada ‘ became a popular Google search was back in 2020 during the US Presidential Elections’ general voting day. This was also the case when Donald Trump was elected into office for the first time in 2016.

What are your thoughts on the spike in the Google searches for moving to Canada or becoming a Canadian citizen? Let us know in the comments below.