Google Search Has a Batman Easter Egg; Check out How It Works Right Here!

The much-anticipated movie The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader, is all set to release on March 4. Now, ahead of its official release in theaters, Google has added a fun interactive easter egg on Google Search. Batman fans can experience the presence of the dark knight on their desktop and mobile while searching about the movie. Let’s check out how it works.

Google Search Adds Batman Easter Egg

Google offers many fun and interactive easter eggs to highlight popular events, shows, movies, and whatnot on its search engine. The latest addition is the new Batman-themed search results page that lets users get the feel of the Batman world.

The Batman easter egg on Google Search is available only for a few specific search terms, including “Bruce Wayne,” “Gotham City,” or “Bat-Signal.” It is available on both desktop and mobile, and you can use any web browser of your choice to experience the easter egg.

So, when you open Google Search, type any of the aforementioned phrases and tap the search button. On the following search results page, you will see the iconic bat signal (screenshot below), used by Jim Gordon to call the vigilante in times of crisis in the movie and comic series.

Tapping or clicking on the bat signal initiates the easter egg that shows a stormy night background on the search results page, along with the glowing bat signal overlayed on top. You will also hear the sounds of thunder and rain during the whole experience. After a few seconds, you will hear a grappling sound before you see the shadow of Batman swinging across your screen. You can check the video below to get an idea of how the Batman easter egg on Google Search works.

According to reports, Warner Bros. Pictures did not sponsor Google to add the easter egg to its Search services. It is also revealed that the easter egg will appear on Google Search for a year, going forward. So, if you are a Batman fanatic, we’d suggest you give this easter egg a try right now. Also, let us know your thoughts about it in the comments below.

As for the new Batman movie, it will follow the early days of the crime-fighting vigilante of Gotham City and show him going head to head with some of his iconic enemies, including Oswald Cobblepot, aka The Penguin (played by Colin Farrel), and The Riddler (played by Paul Dano). It also stars Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle or Catwoman, who is a bittersweet accomplice of Batman.