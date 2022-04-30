Google Pixel Watch Battery and More Details Leaked Ahead of Rumored May Launch

Google’s alleged Pixel Watch has been the subject of numerous rumors lately. We recently got a look at its possible design in real-life images and now more details regarding its battery and connectivity have shown up online. Here’s a look at what to expect.

More Pixel Watch Details Appear

A report by 9to5Google suggests that the Pixel Watch will be backed by a 300mAh battery, which could last between 24 and 48 hours. The smartwatch is compared with a few renowned names like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Fossil Gen 6, and the Skagen Falster Gen 6.

While the speculated battery life on a single charge appears good enough, we still don’t know if this will be the case. We don’t have any information on how well WearOS will be optimized to provide for longer battery life. Plus, details on whether or not it will support fast charging or wireless charging are under the wraps too.

In addition to this, it is suggested that the Pixel Watch will support cellular connectivity. There are chances the smartwatch could have one of the models with cellular connectivity. As per a recent Bluetooth SIG listing, the Pixel Watch was found with three models, GWT9R, GBZ4S, and GQF4C. It remains to be seen what the final product will be.

To recall, we recently got a look at the Pixel Watch design via leaked real-life images. These showcase a round dial with a bezel-less display, a digital crown, and possible Google-branded straps to go with the watch. It is said to measure 40mm with a thickness of 14mm and weigh 36 grams.

As for other details, Google’s first smartwatch is expected to come with WearOS 3, Fitbit integration, a new Google Assistant with new features, the inclusion of an Exynos chip instead of a Qualcomm one, and the usual smartwatch features. It is most likely to be introduced at the upcoming Google I/O 2022 event, scheduled to take place on May 11 and May 12. Hence, it’s best to wait until then for more official details. We will be sure to keep you posted on all the updates. So, stay tuned.

Featured Image Courtesy: Jon Prosser