After months of anticipation and a boatload of leaks, Google finally teased the Pixel 4a launch date earlier this week. While we are still waiting on Google to launch the much-awaited Pixel 4a, a reference to its successor has already been spotted in the Android Open Source Project (AOSP).

As you can see in the screenshot below, the latest change in the AOSP code lists not only the upcoming Pixel flagship and rumored 5G variant of the Pixel 4a but also the Pixel 5a. First spotted by the folks at 9to5Google, you can see that the Pixel 4a will arrive with Android 10 in tow and there doesn’t seem to be a bigger Pixel 4a XL. The Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, and next year’s mid-range phone – the Pixel 5a will run the latest Android 11 out-of-the-box.

This means Google has already started work on its next mid-range phone, the Pixel 5a, but there’s nothing known about it just yet. The company could have just listed that it will arrive with Android 11 in tow because we know that Google usually announces its mid-range offering at Google I/O each year. Pixel 4a’s launch has been delayed due to the cancelation of this year’s Google I/O due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is currently no information on what the Pixel 5a will look like or what hardware it will bring in tow. Will 5G support be commonplace in the Pixel lineup in 2021? We will have to wait and find out next year.