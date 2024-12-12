Google Pixel 9a Full Specifications, Price Leaked Months Ahead of Launch

Rumors of an upcoming budget-friendly Pixel 9a have been swirling for a couple of months. With some of the features and an early release date seemingly confirmed for the device. However, some aspects of the device were still shrouded in mystery. They are finally coming to light as we finally have the complete list of specifications for the Google Pixel 9a.

Android Headlines reportedly has the confirmed specifications of the Pixel 9a. It mentions that the Pixel 9a will feature the Tensor G4 processor with Titan M2 security chip. This will be coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 128 or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone will sport a 6.285-inch Full HD plastic AMOLED Actua panel protected by Gorilla Glass 3. It will have a peak brightness of 2,700 nits and HDR brightness of 1,800 nits. Image Credit” Android Headlines

For cameras, we will see a similar dual-sensor setup at the back. The primary lens will be a 48MP Samsung GN8 quad-pixel lens with f/1.7 aperture lens. The ultra-wide camera will be a 13MP Sony IMX712 lens with f/2.2 aperture. The same ultra-wide camera will be on the front too.

The Pixel 9a will pack a 5,100 mAh battery capacity, bigger than the 4,492 mAh capacity of the Pixel 8A. We will see an improved wired charging speed of 23W however, wireless charging will remain the same at 7.5W. This increase in battery doesn’t seem to affect its compact size as it has similar dimensions to the Pixel 8A at 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9mm and trims down the weight to 185.9 grams.

Image Credit: Android Headlines

Besides that, the leaked spec sheet also mentions an IP68 rating, USB Gen 3.2 support, Bluetooth 6.0, DisplayPort 1.4a video output, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. The device will be available in Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris, and Peony colors with a $499 starting price for 128GB storage. You will have to pay up to $50 more for the mmWave Verizon variant.

This is the same price as the Pixel 8A. But that phone didn’t fare well, which could be due to a price drop in Pixel 8’s pricing. But given the Pixel 9a is dropping early this year in March, it could be a good, cheap, and smaller alternative to the base Pixel 9. So did these specs hype you up for the next A series Pixel? Let us know in the comments below.