Last September, Google Pay introduced Spot Platform – a storefront that empowers businesses with all the necessary tools to set up their online presence and reach potential customers. The latest business to get onboard Google Pay’s Spot feature is Dunzo.

With this integration, you can now order groceries and essentials, use the pickup & drop service of Dunzo right from Google Pay. The announcement comes just a few days after Google Pay expanded Nearby Stores to more than 35 cities across India as a step to increase the discoverability of stores.

“The launch of the Dunzo Spot and the addition of LPG service providers are all examples of how we’re solving this (customer needs)” a Google spokesperson told TNN.

To use Dunzo from Google Pay, follow these simple steps. Open Google Pay, scroll down to ‘Businesses and bills’ section, and tap on ‘Explore’. Here, you will see popular Google Pay Spots along with other Spots classified based on their categories.

Tap the Search box present on the page and type ‘Dunzo’. You will now be directly taken to Dunzo’s Google Pay Spot, as you can see in the image below. From here, you can avail Dunzo’s services, just like how you would access their dedicated app. Hence, if your phone is running out of storage space, you could consider using this method instead.

Dunzo is not the only service that is focusing on delivering groceries and essentials during this time of crisis. Platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato, JioMart, BigBasket, Grofers, and Amazon have scaled up their operations to meet the increased demand.