In its attempt to make life easier for people stuck in their homes as a result of the Coronavirus lockdown, Google is now adding a new feature to ‘Search’ on mobile.

As you probably already know, you can use Google search to find new movies to watch in your free time (which, these days, we have a lot), and now, the search giant has announced that it’s adding a new feature on mobile that will allow users to create their own watchlists within Google search.

To do this, you can simply search for ‘what to watch’ in Google Search, and tap on the ‘Watchlist’ option under movies or shows you want to add to your list. There after, these movies can be found under the ‘Watchlist’ section in Google Search.

As of right now, the feature only shows up for me if I VPN to the United States, but Google’s blog says that it should roll out in the next few days, so keep an eye out.

Apart from this, the company is making some changes in other areas as well. YouTube on Android TV now surfaces three additional rows in the home screen about COVID-19 news, videos that help you cook or listen to live music, and free movies on YouTube. Google Play has also added a bunch of deals on movies, TV shows, and comics, and the company has extended the free trial for Google Play Pass to 30 days.