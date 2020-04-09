From an online petition urging Samsung to stop selling Exynos flagships to no performance difference claims, Samsung’s Exynos chipsets are doing the rounds on the internet over the past few weeks. A new report from Sammobile citing a Korean forum finally brings some positive news about Exynos chipsets.

According to the report, Google is working on a custom Exynos chipset that could be launched this year. The chipset will be manufactured on Samsung’s 5nm LPE process. Notably, Google will remove Samsung’s ISP and NPU in favor of its own Visual Core ISP and NPU.

The custom-Exynos chipset is said to be an octa-core processor with two ARM Cortex-A78 cores, two Cortex-A76 cores, and four Cortex-A55 cores. It is tipped to feature Mali MP20 GPU.

If this reflects in reality, Google could be using it exclusively for its Pixel phones. This would give the company more control over its hardware to efficiently optimize the software to work best on Pixel devices in order to enhance the Pixel experience. Sammobile anticipates Google using these chipsets on its Pixelbooks and data centers as well.

Google’s collaboration with Samsung’s Exynos division would help Exynos strengthen its chipset portfolio if Google has plans to scale this project. However, Google’s reliance on Exynos might be limited as the tech giant had hired experienced chip designers from Intel, Qualcomm, Broadcom, and Nvidia to work on its own chipsets last year, according to Reuters.

With all that said, since we are yet to hear from both Samsung and Google concerning this aforesaid Exynos Pixel device, we would recommend you keep your expectations low on this one.