Google Now Makes It Easier to Find and Book a Doctor via Search

With an aim to make Search a one-stop solution for all your searches, Google has now added the ability for you to look for doctors and book an appointment with them right from Search to make the process a lot easier. Here are the details to know.

Now Book a Medical Appointment via Google Search

Google has collaborated with MinuteClinic at CVS and more unnamed partners for this ability to book appointments via Search. Meant presently for the people in the US, this feature is available in English.

So, if you look for a doctor or any medical center, you will be able to see the next available appointment right below the details of that service provider. With each time slot, there will be an option to book it and depending upon what suits you, you can make the choice.

Google suggests that it aims to partner with more people to further expand the reach of the feature. However, there’s no word if this feature will users in India or other regions.

As for India (and even Brazil and Japan), Google will start showing health source information panels on YouTube videos for users to get access to content from authentic and credible sources.

Additionally, Google aims to make Fitbit devices more capable of supporting chronic conditions and hence, is expected to soon support heart conditions like atrial fibrillation (AFib). Google has previously tested this and even showcased the same to recent American Heart Association meeting and is now awaiting the FDA review results.

In related news, Google has also added changes to Search to show more relevant, detailed, and trustworthy product reviews so that people actually benefit if they are looking for a product’s review so that they can decide to make the purchase or not.