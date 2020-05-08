The coronavirus pandemic has led a lot of companies across the globe to bring work from home policies to employees. Tech giants Google and Facebook will continue letting employees work from home till the end of the year.

Google’s work from home policy is already in place until June and with this announcement, employees get to work remotely for the rest of 2020. As reported by The Information, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that Google employees whose workflow demands a return to the office will be allowed sometime in June or July with enhanced safety measures.

Meanwhile, CNBC first reported that Facebook will open a majority of its offices that got closed in wake of the coronavirus situation on July 6. Employees who are currently working from home, however, will be allowed to continue doing so until the end of the year.

“Facebook has taken the next step in its return to work philosophy. Today, we announced anyone who can do their work remotely can choose to do so through the end of the year,” said a spokesperson quoted by BBC. “As you can imagine this is an evolving situation as employees and their families make important decisions re: return to work.”

Both Google and Facebook have canceled several physical events due to the pandemic. Facebook recently went ahead and announced that it has canceled all physical events through June 2021.

With all that said, it will be interesting to see if smaller startups and businesses follow the footsteps of Google and Facebook and continue letting their employees work from home throughout the year to ensure safety and reduce the risk factor during this time of crisis.