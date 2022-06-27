Google Readies Fast Pair Functionality for Wear OS Ahead of Pixel Watch Launch

Following the official unveiling of the much-anticipated Pixel Watch earlier this year at I/O 2022, Google has been improving its Wear OS platform to better support its upcoming smartwatch. Now, according to recent sightings, Google is readying its Fast Pair feature that lets users quickly connect Bluetooth-enabled devices with their wearables for Wear OS. Check out the details right now!

Fast Pair Could Come to Wear OS!

According to a recent report by 9to5Google, Google recently updated the Google Play System Updates changelog, adding a new entry for Fast Pair on Wear OS under the “Device Connections” section. The company provided the following definition for the feature: “Fast Pair on Wear OS to allows previously paired headphones to be discovered and connected to wearables.”

In simpler terms, the feature will let you instantly connect your Wear OS-based smartwatch to any previously-connected Bluetooth earphones.

To recall, Google has been expanding its Fast Pair feature for more platforms like Android TVs, Chromebooks, and other compatible smart home devices. So, the addition of the feature in Wear OS completely makes sense, especially when the company highlights the feature for the Pixel Watch on its official product page.

Now, it is worth noting that Google mentioned that the Fast Pair feature will be available via the Google Play Services v22.24 update, which already started rolling out to users earlier this month. However, the update has not yet reached most users on Wear OS.

Furthermore, Google might also disable the feature for other Wear OS-based smartwatches for now until its own Pixel Watch releases with the same. The company might also limit the feature to its own device to give it an upper hand over other Wear OS smartwatches in the market. However, chances of that happening are pretty thin and Google is expected to roll it out for all compatible Wear OS smartwatches in the coming days or months. So yeah, stay tuned for further updates on the same, and let us know your thoughts on Google bringing Fast Pair on Wear OS in the comments below.