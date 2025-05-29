Apple Set to Adopt Year-Based Naming Scheme for Next iOS, macOS Updates

Most of us are sitting in anticipation of iOS 19, which is set to be announced at WWDC 25. However, it appears that the Cupertino company may be planning something entirely different. It’s now possible that Apple could reportedly skip iOS 19 and go with iOS 26 as a part of their new naming scheme.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is ditching the current naming scheme for a new one. Rather than increasing the version number every year, they will instead name them by year. However, they will name it after the coming year instead of the current one.

This is why we will get iOS 26 instead of 25. It’s a similar approach to car manufacturers naming their new models. Or even Samsung, which has simplified the naming scheme of their flagship Galaxy S phones. This change isn’t exclusive to iOS, but all Apple operating systems. So we may get iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, and Apple TV OS 26 later this year.

According to Bloomberg, all these details will be announced at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) along with a major design overhaul to iOS, which we have seen some leaks of. Now, I am completely on board with a simple naming scheme for all their products, matching the year they were introduced. But let us know what your thoughts are in the comments below.