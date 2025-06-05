Home > News > US Court Rejects Apple’s Appeal, Third-Party Links to Prevail in App Store

US Court Rejects Apple’s Appeal, Third-Party Links to Prevail in App Store

Anshuman Jain
Comments 0
closeup shot of the Apple App Store icon on an iPhone home screen
Image Credit: Tada Images/ Shutterstock
In Short
  • Apple's appeal to block third-party links in the App Store has been rejected by the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals.
  • The decision allows apps to include payment links without a 27% fee, lifting restrictions imposed by Apple.
  • This ruling is a significant win for developers and users.

In April, Apple lost its tussle with Epic Games, after a US federal count ruled to allow third-party links in the apps without any upcharge. Apple, obviously displeased with the decision, tried to appeal their case, but it was rejected by the US appeals court, taking another loss.

Apple attempted to appeal its case at the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals, but it was rejected. The Appeals court mentioned in their decision [PDF] that they were “not persuaded”. It further added that blocking the current ruling wouldn’t be the right step to take after carefully considering all aspects.

Also Read: Apple Set to Adopt Year-Based Naming Scheme for Next iOS, macOS Updates
shot of the Apple Logo on top of a glass wall in front of an Apple Store
Image Courtesy: viewfinder / Shutterstock

Apple spokesperson Olivia Dalton had this to say on the decision, “As we’ve said before, we strongly disagree with the district court’s opinion. Our goal is to ensure the App Store remains an incredible opportunity for developers and a safe and trusted experience for our users”.

Before the April ruling, Apple would impose a 27% fee on third-party purchases using a link within an app. This is why apps like Kindle wouldn’t include an option to buy books from the app directly. The Cupertino giant also discouraged users from making external payments, showing a warning in the App Store itself.

However, after the April 30th ruling, all these restrictions were lifted. In reaction to this, many apps like Kindle and Spotify quickly feature payment links. Even Fortnite made a comeback on the App Store. The decision didn’t sit well with Apple. With their appeal has been rejected, it will be difficult for the company to overturn the decision in their favor.

Related Articles
Apple Developing an Xbox-Like Gaming App for iPhone, Mac, and Apple TV
Anshuman Jain May 28, 2025
iPhone Designer Jony Ive Joins OpenAI to Build AI Devices
Arjun Sha May 22, 2025
Fortnite Finally Returns to the U.S. iOS App Store: Here’s How to Download It
Ishan Adhikary May 21, 2025
Apple Showing App Store Warnings to Discourage Users from External Payments
Anshuman Jain May 16, 2025
#Tags
#Apple

Anshuman Jain

As a tech journalist, I dive into the ever-evolving tech landscape with a particular interest for smartphones, apps, and gaming. With a passion for sharing insights, my articles blend expertise with a friendly touch—think of me as your friendly neighborhood tech support.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...