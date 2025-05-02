Android’s Upcoming Material Design 3 Could Bring New UI Animations

The Android UI hasn’t changed drastically change since the introduction of Material You. This also includes the new animations introduced in Android 12 which Google has been tweaking and perfecting ever since. The firm is set to reveal Material Design 3, and we know that a big Android UI overhaul is coming. Well, it turns out new animations will be a part of it as well.

Android is all set to get new animations as a part of the upcoming Material Design 3 changes. Spotted by Android Authority‘s Mishaal Rahman, the new animations currently apply to only a few key areas of the UI, including Quick Setting tiles, long-press Power button, dismissing notifications, Recents, and Volume slider.

The common theme of these animations is that the action not only affects the element you interact with but also the one right beside it. For example, in the new animation to dismiss a notification, sliding the notification partially or fully induces a slight horizontal bouncy effect into the other elements.

Image Credit: Android Authority (edited by Abubakar Mohammed)

The same goes for the Recents menu, where sliding an app up to dismiss it adds a touch of bouncy effect to the adjacent recent app. Quick Settings is a getting a big revamp and new animations.

Image Credit: Android Authority (edited by Abubakar Mohammed)

Unlike the previous tiles that had only animated iconography, toggling Quick Settings in upcoming Android versions will also impact the shape of the tile. When turned on, it goes into a rounded rectangle, again while slightly nudging the adjacent tile.

Image Credit: Android Authority (edited by Abubakar Mohammed)

Lastly, there’s a squeeze animation when pressing the power button, and a new Waveform when adjusting volume while playing music. Then there’s a new animation on the lock screen clock which introduces fidgetiness to it.

We’re not sure when these will come to Android. Since these appear to be major changes, we expect Google to roll them out with Android 17. Regardless, we could hear more about these changes in the upcoming Android Show that Google has scheduled for May 13.

What are your thoughts on Android’s upcoming redesign and the new animations? Let us know in the comments below.