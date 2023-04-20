GIGABYTE Launches New Gaming Laptops with Nvidia RTX40 GPUs

GIGABYTE has announced its brand new performance-focus laptops in India. Meant for both gamers and professionals, the laptops pack high-end hardware including the Nvidia RTX40 series GPUs, 13th Gen Intel processors, and more. With this latest launch, Gigabyte has expanded on its AORUS, AERO, and G5 series, respectively. Let’s learn more about them.

AORUS Series: Specs and Features

The AORUS lineup includes the AORUS 17 BSF, AORUS 15 BKF, AORUS 15 9SF, and AORUS 15 9KF laptops and can pack up to Intel Core 13th gen i7 H series processor and the Nvidia RTX4070 GPU.

Gigabyte AORUS series

Both the AORUS 17 and 15 laptops feature 17.3 and 15.6 displays, respectively with QHD resolution and 240Hz refresh rate. The laptops are TÜV Rheinland low blue light certified. There’s Gigabyte’s MUX Switch technology for easy graphics card output mode switching. For easy heat dissipation, there are 6 heat pipes, 3 powerful fans, ultra-thin thermal fins, and thin blades.

The AORUS series boasts a spatial design inspired by Echoes of the Abyss with an RGB lightbar and all-body metal design. Some of the other highlights of the AORUS series include a three-zone RGB keyboard, an exclusive Gigabyte Control Center, AI-eyecare technology, thunderbolt 4 ports, and much more. You get Windows 11 Home out of the box with both laptops.

AERO Series: Specs and Features

The AERO series has the AERO 14 OLED BMF, and the AERO 14 OLED BKF laptops with Nvidia RTX4050 GPU and Intel Core 13th Gen i7 H series processor. You also get the Nvidia Studio certification with the AERO 14 OLED series for enhanced and sustained performance.

The AERO 14 sports a 2.8K QHD+ HDR thin-bezel OLED display, which is both Color calibration certified and Pantone validated. The screen consists of 5,484,000 independent LED pixels and supports a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 100% DCI-P3 cinema-grade color gamut. In addition, the AERO OLED is TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe 2.0 certified, and TrueBlack certified.

Gigabyte AERO 14 OLED

The AERO OLED packs a Gen 4 SSD and weighs around 1.4 kg. The laptop comes equipped with Wi-fi 6E and a 65Wh battery capacity that can last for up to 7.5 hrs. Also, you get an array of ports with the AERO OLED like two Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2 Gen 1, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and much more.

G5 Series: Specs and Features

The G5 KF and G5 MF get the latest Nvidia Geforce RTX4060 and RTX4050, respectively. Both laptops are equipped with AI-powered DLSS-3. The G5 KF is powered by the 12th gen Intel Core i5-12550H processor while G5 MF is powered by the 12450H processor. GIGABYTE uses its WINDFORCE Cooling technology to ensure 100% CPU and GPU usage. The laptops are equipped with 4 exhaust vents, 4 heat pipes, and 2 59-blade fans.

To take advantage of such hardware, the G5 series is equipped with a 144Hz display for stunning visuals. The Mecha pattern design of the laptop ensures a lightweight and thin chassis.

Gigabyte G-5 series laptops

The G5 KF and G5 MF come with Wi-Fi 6E, DTS Ultra for surround sound experience, and Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation microphones for clear audio input and output. The G5 series laptops come with 15 preset color options for your keyboard.

Price and Availability

As far as the pricing goes, the AEROS, AERO, and G5 series start from Rs 1,11,999, Rs 1,51,999, and Rs 90,999, respectively. Gigabyte has confirmed that the AEROS series, AERO series, and G-5 series will be available in India from May via leading e-commerce marketplaces like Flipkart and Amazon.