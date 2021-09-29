You Can Get the iPhone SE 2020 for As Low As Rs 23,499 on Flipkart Right Now!

Have you been waiting for the sales season to buy a new iPhone? Looking for the most attractive iPhone deal? Well, look no further as the second-gen iPhone SE has been greatly discounted during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Originally launched at Rs 39,990 last year, the device is now available at close to half the price in India.

With the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale set to start on 3rd October, the e-commerce giant started teasing some of the most mouth-watering deals. Alongside teasing these deals, Flipkart decided to make some of them available ahead of time. And well, the iPhone SE (2020) is one such attractive deal you can avail during the festive sales.

The iPhone SE 2020, as mentioned above, was launched at Rs 39,900 for the 64GB model in India. It was selling for Rs 32,999 ahead of the iPhone 13 series launch earlier this month. But now, Flipkart has discounted this entry-level iPhone to Rs. 24,999. You can see the official price reveal poster in the image below:

That’s not all, though. You can avail an additional 10% instant discount (up to Rs. 1,500) if you complete the purchase using Axis Bank or ICICI Bank credit cards. That will further bring the price of iPhone SE down to just Rs. 23,499 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. So yeah, if you have been meaning to get an affordable iPhone, now is the time to loosen the purse strings.

In addition to the second-gen iPhone SE, the Walmart-owned e-commerce giant will also be offering attractive discount offers on the more recently launched iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12. They will be available for around Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 49,000 respectively during the sale next week. As for the most affordable iPhone, check out the key specs of the iPhone SE and buy it right here: