Genshin Impact: Natlan Is Set to Expand In Version 5.5, As Per Latest Leak

Genshin Impact is currently in the last few weeks of its 5.3 version, which concluded the Natlan archon quest for the traveler. However, this doesn’t mean that the adventure in Natlan is over as there is still a ton left to explore. With Genshin Impact 5.4 taking the traveler back to Inazuma, players started to speculate that the next Natlan expansion would happen in version 5.5. A new leak has surfaced since then, almost confirming an upcoming expansion for Natlan in Genshin Impact 5.5. Let’s take a look.

Genshin Impact 5.5 Leaked Natlan Expansion

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/Genshin Impact, screenshot by Sanmay Chakrabarti/Beebom)

A recent leak via Genshin LeakFlow and posted on Reddit, reveals that Genshin Impact 5.5’s recommended preparations for the Test server include completing the Nata world mission series — Revelation from the Past, and The Lost Traveler in the Land of Ashes. The Nata world mission series is the Natlan saurian companion mission and each of these was introduced in the two expansions of Natlan, first in 5.0 and second in 5.2.

This hints that the 5.5 version of Genshin Impact will have the third Natlan expansion and it will likely conclude the Nata World mission series. Other than that, this expansion should also add the Flower Feather Clan, which is still missing in Natlan. This also hints that Iansan might become playable in version 5.5.

There is also a rumor that the third Nata world mission will take place in the Great Volcano of Tollan, which can be seen from all areas in Natlan. The Volcano was the dwelling of the ancient dragons, so we might come across the Pyro Sovereign in this mission.

So, that’s everything we currently know about the possible expansion of Natlan in Genshin Impact 5.5. If you have any questions or theories about version 5.5, tell us in the comment section below.